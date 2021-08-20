KoHo Chain Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $18,703.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00150055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.78 or 0.99867100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00906619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00711641 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

