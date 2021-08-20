Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Cut to “Sell” at DNB Markets

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.