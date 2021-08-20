KOK Achieves Market Cap of $246.93 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $246.93 million and $4.84 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

