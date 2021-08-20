Komodo (KMD) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $147.49 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00312890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00136583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00152798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000166 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,377,902 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

