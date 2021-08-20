Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02. Koppers has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

