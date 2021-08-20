Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.
NYSE KOP opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02. Koppers has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
