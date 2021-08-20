Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.02. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 45.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.