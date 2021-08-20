Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.91, but opened at 14.44. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at 15.15, with a volume of 4,026 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DNUT shares. HSBC started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

