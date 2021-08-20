Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.91, but opened at 14.44. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at 15.15, with a volume of 4,026 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on DNUT shares. HSBC started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
In other news, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,416,759 shares of company stock valued at $102,419,269.
About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
