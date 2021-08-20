Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

KRON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

