KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.70. KT shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 11,477 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,219,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

