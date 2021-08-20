Kush Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $137.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $261,355.50 and approximately $137.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,356 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

