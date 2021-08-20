Kuverit (KUV) Market Capitalization Tops $326,397.76

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $326,397.76 and $1.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00848902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048887 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

