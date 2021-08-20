Kylin Market Cap Hits $54.25 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Kylin has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $54.25 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00830981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

