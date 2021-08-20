L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $230.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.