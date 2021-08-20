La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $$52.96 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

