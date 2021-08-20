LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $17.15 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

