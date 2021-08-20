Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.87. 15,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,175. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.32. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.