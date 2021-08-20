Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $282.25. 58,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,961. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

