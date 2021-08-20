Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 171,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.66. The company has a market cap of $473.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

