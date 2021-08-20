Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 336,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 948,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

