Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 281,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $457.87. 71,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

