Lambda Price Tops $0.0225 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Lambda has a market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00869675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,239,546 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

