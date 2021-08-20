Lamden Price Tops $0.0585 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Lamden has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $65,293.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

