Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $696,558.45 and approximately $334,147.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars.

