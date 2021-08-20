Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 331,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,067. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

