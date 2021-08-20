Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.05.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

