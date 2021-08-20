Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

LAUR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,258. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,996 shares in the last quarter. CPV Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 20,166.4% during the 1st quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,225,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

