Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $766.06

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 766.06 ($10.01) and traded as high as GBX 793.85 ($10.37). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.30), with a volume of 134,122 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 766.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

