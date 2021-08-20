Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,073 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. 137,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.