LegalZoom.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,574. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,196,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

