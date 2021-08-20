Len Blackwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 623,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,550. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

