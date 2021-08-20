Lendefi (LDFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $127,478.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.