Lendingblock Hits Market Capitalization of $9.26 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $1,026.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 111% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

