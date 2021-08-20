LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $26.52

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $27.79. LendingClub shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 4,938 shares changing hands.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,466 shares of company stock valued at $206,416. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.