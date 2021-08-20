Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lennar by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

