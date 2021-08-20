Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $21.60

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.23. Leslie’s shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 2,392 shares traded.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

