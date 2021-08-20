Lethean Market Capitalization Tops $786,785.93 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $786,785.93 and approximately $448.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,011.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.96 or 0.06641227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.65 or 0.01400999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00370967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00572316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00345236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00309256 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

