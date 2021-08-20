Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.70. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 62,321 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

