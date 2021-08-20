LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 48,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

