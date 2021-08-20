LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 48,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
