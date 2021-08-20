LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.32. LG Display shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 76.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.