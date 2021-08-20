LHT (LHT) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. LHT has a market cap of $200,433.27 and approximately $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006969 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

