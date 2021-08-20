Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. 74,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 422,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$278.99 million and a P/E ratio of 69.29.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

