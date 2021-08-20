Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 7,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,975. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $14,820,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.