LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%.

LFVN opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

