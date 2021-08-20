LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $56,426.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,693,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,231,070 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.