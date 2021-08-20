Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

LMNL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 252,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.20.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 636.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

