Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

