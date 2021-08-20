Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €266.10 ($313.06). Linde shares last traded at €265.55 ($312.41), with a volume of 695,055 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €249.62.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

