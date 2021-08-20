Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $311.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

