LINKA Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $44,436.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.