LiquidApps Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $14,335.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

